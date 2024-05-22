New Clip Debuts As Amandla Stenberg, Star of “The Acolyte” Makes Appearance at Disneyland

Star of the new Star Wars series, The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg, stopped by Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ahead of the series debut and during the park’s Season of the Force event.

What’s Happening:

Last night, Amandla Stenberg, who stars in Lucasfilm’s new, live-action Star Wars series The Acolyte, made an appearance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during Season of the Force in Disneyland Park, to the delight of fans and visitors.

The thrilling, suspenseful live-action series launches on Tuesday, June 4, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us , scored The Acolyte.

