New Adventureland Treehouse Attraction Poster Appears at Disneyland

Over a year after the closure of Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland, the attraction poster remained for the experience….until today. With the debut of the new Adventureland Treehouse comes the new Adventureland Treehouse attraction poster!

What’s Happening:

As one enters the Happiest Place on Earth, they are greeted by a number of posters advertising the various attractions and experiences they will get to see at Disneyland as they pass under the Disneyland Railroad

Now, as the official opening has arrived, that poster has been replaced by a new poster showcasing the newly reimagined Adventureland Treehouse,

The poster, similar to the others that surround it, is a beautiful piece of art that showcases the new look of the Adventureland Treehouse, and is anchored at its base by the “scientific” name for the faux tree that the attraction is placed in, “Disneyodendron Semperflorens Grandis.”

Officially Announced last November, the new Adventureland Treehouse pays tribute to the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 for the hit movie, Swiss Family Robinson .

. The Adventureland Treehouse showcases wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs.

Rather than restoring the treehouse back to the way it was before the Tarzan retheme of the late 90s, Walt Disney Imagineering has come up with a new storyline for the newer Adventureland Treehouse. Guests will step into the home of an innovative family, entering the mother’s music den, son’s nature room, daughter’s astronomy love, and father’s experimental kitchen.

