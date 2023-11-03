Initial Impressions of Disneyland’s Adventureland Treehouse

Nearly a year after it was announced, Disneyland’s Adventureland Treehouse is getting set to welcome guests in a familiar yet new way. Remaining are the views and steps, returning is the waterwheel and Swisskapolka, and new is the family that has taken residence in this special tree. While the attraction is being billed as “inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson,” the new unnamed family is different from the one found in the classic film or attraction. The family includes a mother, father, a daughter, and two sons, and they use the water from the magical spring to power special environments tailored to their unique interests.

The dad is a cook and renaissance man. In addition to preparing meals for his family, his handiwork is at the heart of all the inventions that come to life throughout their home. The mother is a musician and artist whose favorite tune should be familiar to Disneyland aficionados. The daughter is a budding astronomer who is a big fan of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, while the boys are passionate about nature and wildlife of all sorts. The only named member of the family is Jane, the pet ostrich, whose eggs are a cornerstone of the family's diet.

During a recent tour of the new experience led by Walt Disney Imagineering’s legendary Kim Irvine, she explained how this latest iteration of the treehouse came to be. When it came time to reexamine what to do with the space previously occupied by Tarzan’s Treehouse, they realized that the space was pretty compact. So, they knew it had to be a treehouse-like experience. While they looked at various Disney franchises, the executive team was passionate about paying tribute to Walt Disney’s original vision for the treehouse. While that was the starting point, they wanted a wider audience to feel represented in the characters so they didn’t use the family from the film nor even give the new residents names. This results in an attraction inspired by the Swiss Family Robinson; it does not actually feature the Swiss Family Robinson. While at first glance this can create some confusion, the upgrades made to the experience allow you to forget odd branding choices. It also means the parks have returned to creating their own original IP and characters.

The newest iteration of the Treehouse is much more kinetic than either previous versions. From Jane the ostrich, Rascal the monkey, assorted creatures, and even the organ, the house feels alive. And while you cannot always see the water flowing through the house, you can feel how it is powering all the energy present in each scene. Moving the water is the return of the waterwheel. The Imagineers wanted to bring back that iconic feature so when they went to the Walt Disney Archives to see what resources they had, they discovered that the original wheel was part of the Archives collection. This allowed Imagineering’s partners at Garner Holt to recreate the original using today’s technologies.

Also making a comeback is the Swisskapolka. Instead of just reusing the original recording, the team created new versions that reflect each room you are in. In the mother’s room you can hear a rich version that features all of the instruments while the daughter’s rendition is more ethereal. In the boy’s room, even the birds chirp along. Another enhancement is using modern lighting technology, which particularly comes to life in the daughter’s room where her telescope shines a beautiful kaleidoscope of colors.

Plus, Jane is not the only one who has hidden eggs throughout the experience. Imagineers have placed several references to Swiss Family Robinson, Tarzan, S.E.A, and even Encanto. The result is something new but also feels very true to classic Disneyland. The level of detail and execution caught me off guard. I have done Disney treehouses around the globe and none felt this alive.

While this is not a new e-ticket attraction, it is great to see them investing in a smaller scale experience that really flesh out a day at Disneyland. But, all the new bells and whistles aside, the most magical part of the experience is the same as it was over 60 years ago. At the peak of the tree, you can look out over Disneyland and watch guests stroll along the Rivers of America and get a bird’s eye view of how magical the park really is.

Guests can experience the new Adventureland Treehouse when it opens on November 10.