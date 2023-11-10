Photos: An Up-Close Look at Disneyland’s Adventureland Treehouse

Today marks the official unveiling of the long awaited reimagining of a Disneyland Park icon with the debut of the new Adventureland Treehouse, inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. The attraction replaces the fan-favorite Tarzan’s Treehouse, which itself replaced the original Swiss Family Treehouse back in the late 90s.

The new treehouse abandons any kind of IP tie-in, sticking only to the “inspired by” title, as you explore the treetop home of a family that itself has ties to the Disney Park lore, the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (SEA). Be sure to look for those nods throughout, especially in the daughter’s room.

Other fun homages include tributes to other Disney features, including the obvious Tarzan and Swiss Family Robinson, as well as nods to Encanto and even the Disney-owned National Geographic Magazine.

The new Adventureland Treehouse is also full of kinetic energy, with many moving parts and fun features, including Jane the Ostrich. The famous water wheel has returned and those who pay close attention to the treehouse structure can follow how the water cascades throughout the structure, powering many of the fun items throughout the treetop home.

Officially Announced last November, the new Adventureland Treehouse pays tribute to the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 for the hit movie, Swiss Family Robinson. Rather than restoring the treehouse back to the way it was before the Tarzan retheme of the late 90s, Walt Disney Imagineering has come up with a new storyline for the newer Adventureland Treehouse. Guests will step into the home of an innovative family, entering the mother's music den, son's nature room, daughter's astronomy love, and father's experimental kitchen.