Photos: Water Effects Turned On At Disneyland’s Adventureland Treehouse

It seems that we might be inching closer to the debut of the new Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland as we noticed that the signature waterwheel has been turned on.

What’s Happening:

Updates abound from Adventureland at Disneyland Park where work on the new Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson continues.

continues. New developments have been spotted as the trademark water wheel and conveyance system have been turned on, with water cascading down from above.

Officially Announced last November, the new Adventureland Treehouse will be paying tribute to the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 for the hit movie, Swiss Family Robinson.

The Adventureland Treehouse will showcase wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests will once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs.

Rather than restoring the treehouse back to the way it was before the Tarzan retheme of the late 90s, Walt Disney Imagineering has come up with a new storyline for the newer Adventureland Treehouse. Guests will step into the home of an innovative family, entering the mother’s music den, son’s nature room, daughter’s astronomy love, and father’s experimental kitchen. We recently learned new details about the story from Imagineer Kim Irvine, which you can read more about here

While Disney has yet to announce an official opening date for the new Adventureland Treehouse, it is anticipated that guests will be able to climb up into the Disneyodendron semperflorens grandis once again by the end of 2023.