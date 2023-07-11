Imagineer Kim Irvine Shares Details About The New Adventureland Treehouse with Disney Parks Around The Globe Travelers

Walt Disney Imagineering’s Kim Irvine met with all the adventurers traveling aboard the Disney Parks Around the Globe – a Private Jet Adventure, sharing the magic of design and a few details about the new Adventureland Treehouse.
- Adventurers traveling aboard the Disney Parks Around the Globe, A Private Jet Adventure, were greeted by Disney Imagineering’s Kim Irvine at the Golden Horseshoe Saloon at Disneyland Park. It was there that she shared a bit about the history of the Swiss Family Treehouse which became Tarzan’s Treehouse at the park. Leaping off of that, she shares more details about the soon-to-open Adventureland Treehouse at the park, inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson.
- As she explains the new treehouse, she also shares her fondness for the artform of Imagineering, namely the Haunted Mansion – which her mother can be seen in playing the disembodied head of Madame Leota.
- Officially Announced last November, the new Adventureland Treehouse will be paying tribute to the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 for the hit movie, Swiss Family Robinson.
- The Adventureland Treehouse will showcase wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests will once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs.
- Here, you will find fascinating rooms that the family in this new story created for one another. From the mother’s music den (as depicted in the concept art above) and the young sons’ nature room to the teenage daughter’s astronomer’s loft, all things are fashioned from found objects, natural resources, and pure ingenuity.
- For those who would rather stay on terra firma, the bottom floor will showcase an ingenious kitchen and dining room, along with the father’s art studio, displaying hand-drawn sketches and paintings of each of the rooms.
- Walt Disney Imagineers are hard at work and delighted to bring this classic back in a fresh way, full of magic, enchantment, and wonder. After all, who wouldn’t want to live in a tree in Disneyland?!
- The Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson will return in a fresh, new way at Disneyland park in 2023.
- While the video above is only the portion of her talk that shares more about the Adventureland Treehouse, you can see her full discussion with the Disney Parks Around The Globe, A Private Jet Adventure travelers below.
