Imagineer Kim Irvine Shares Details About The New Adventureland Treehouse with Disney Parks Around The Globe Travelers

Walt Disney Imagineering’s Kim Irvine met with all the adventurers traveling aboard the Disney Parks Around the Globe – a Private Jet Adventure, sharing the magic of design and a few details about the new Adventureland Treehouse.



What’s Happening:

Adventurers traveling aboard the Disney Parks Around the Globe, A Private Jet Adventure, were greeted by Disney Imagineering’s Kim Irvine at the Golden Horseshoe Saloon at Disneyland Swiss Family Treehouse Tarzan’s Treehouse Swiss Family Robinson

As she explains the new treehouse, she also shares her fondness for the artform of Imagineering, namely the Haunted Mansion