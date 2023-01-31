Ravensburger Announces 2 New Disney Games – “Disney Around the World” and “Disney WordARound”

Disney is opening up a world of exploration through two new games from Ravensburger and ThinkFun. Laughing Place is pleased to be the first to announce Disney Around the World and Disney WordARound, both of which are coming this year wherever games are sold.

Calling all kids, families, and Disney fans – Adventure awaits in two new games coming soon from Ravensburger and ThinkFun.

Coming this March, ThinkFun’s fast-paced card game WordARound gets a Disney twist with Disney WordARound .

gets a Disney twist with . In August, board a hot air balloon to sail over six lands from iconic Disney franchises in Disney Around the World .

. The six worlds included in Disney Around the World are: Aladdin Alice in Wonderland Cars Frozen Moana Toy Story

More information about each game can be found below.

About Disney WordARound:

ThinkFun’s fast-paced card game challenges players to see who can read the word-wheel the quickest.

From Mickey to Simba to Moana, you’ll have to use your Disney trivia knowledge to recognize the words and call them out first.

Perfect for on-the-go fun!

Ages 10+

$14.99 MSRP

Available March 2023 on Amazon

About Disney Around the World:

Adventure through the sky and explore the magical world of Disney as you pilot a hot air balloon.

Guide your balloon through six charming Lands and collect Stamps for your Passport.

Roll a die to see where you'll move.

Sunshine is the best weather for flying… but watch out for the wind and clouds!

Be the first to collect four Stamps from four different Lands to win.

Ages 4+

$19.99 MSRP

Available August 2023 on Amazon

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)