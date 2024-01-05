Adventures By Disney To Change How Guests Receive Fan-Favorite Element of Their Experience

In just a few months, Adventures by Disney will be changing how travelers receive one of the signature elements of their experience.

What’s Happening:

Adventures By Disney, the popular tour offering as part of Disney Signature Experiences, is shifting how guests receive one of their favorite parts of an adventure – the pins!

When someone books an adventure with Adventures by Disney, they receive pins as part of their pre-departure kit. However, this process is about to change based on guest feedback.

Beginning March 6, 2024, Adventures By Disney will return to providing Adventure Pins in-destination. This means that Guests will want to bring their lanyard and nametag from their pre-departure kit with them on their adventure to collect pins along the way. All other elements of the pre-departure kit will remain the same.

It is worth noting that Adventure Insiders will still receive their “Adventure Insider” pin in their pre-departure kit.

Pins are a very popular part of the Adventures by Disney experiences, with those traveling typically receiving numerous pins throughout their journey. You can take a look at just one day of the Adventures By Disney trip that circles the globe in a private jet journeying to each of the Disney Parks and check out some of these pins as an example here.

