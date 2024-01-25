Plans Filed For Massive Resort Complex Near Disney Springs

A preliminary plan filed in Orange County reveals a massive new resort complex that will be coming soon to the Lake Buena Vista area, near I-4 and Disney Springs, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

AIC Hotel Group, associated with Nobu and other hotel brands, has reportedly filed preliminary plans for a massive resort near Disney Springs.

The group purchased nearly 50 acres near Disney Springs and the Orlando Marriott World Center in 2018, and Nobu Hotels announced plans for a location in Orlando back in 2022 with a scheduled opening date of 2026.

The master plan for the property calls for four hotels, totaling nearly 2000 rooms, 16 restaurants, and an entertainment venue that can hold 1,625 guests. 270 apartments are also included in the plan, designated as Club Membership units, as well as a spa.

According to the Nobu announcement, Nobu Hotel Orlando will feature 300 accommodations including eight stunning villas, a Nobu restaurant, and 50 stylish residences, and meeting and event space. The new master plan doesn’t specify where Nobu will fit into the larger property as a whole.

The first Nobu location opened in Las Vegas, founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and film producer Meir Teper. The brand now has locations in Miami Beach, Atlanta, Chicago, Malibu, London Shoreditch, Ibiza Bay, Palo Alto, Marbella, Los Cabos, Barcelona, Chicago, Warsaw, Riyadh, and London Portman Square.

As for the rest of the property, The master plan shows numerous pools and waterslides, even a lazy river, and a dining, retail and entertainment village in the center of the resort.

The property will be accessed from Meadow Creek Drive, with the north side of the property running alongside I-4, Marriott World Center’s Golf Course on the west side, and the east side bordered by Starwood’s Vistana Resort.

Disney fans might be doing the calculations in their head and former Disney College Program participants who stayed at the apartment complex formerly known as Vista Way are quite familiar with this location as this is the same road. Residents who would turn right out of the complex would be able to drive down and see the road terminate into a dirt path – which by the descriptions, will be the new entrance of this resort complex when it is complete.

Interestingly, the property for the land was reportedly previously held by Great Wolf Resorts, owners and operators of the popular Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park resorts, with locations across the country.