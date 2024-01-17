Anaheim Ducks Days Coming to Disney California Adventure Park Next Month

The Anaheim Ducks have announced the National Hockey League club has teamed up with Disneyland Resort to host Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park. This will take place on February 22 and 23, 2024.

What’s Happening:

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has teamed up with Disneyland Resort to host an expanded Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park on Thursday, February 22, and Friday, February 23, 2024.

In celebration of the Ducks’ 30th anniversary season, the fan-favorite event will take place over two days in Hollywood Land with new and returning in-park fan activities, memorable experiences, themed merchandise and specialty food and beverage items.

On Thursday, February 22, Park guests can look forward to a celebratory cavalcade along the Disney California Adventure Park parade route, from Paradise Gardens Park to Hollywood Land, featuring some current Anaheim Ducks players.

On Friday, February 23, a Legacy Celebration cavalcade will feature select Anaheim Ducks alumni.

Additionally, Anaheim Ducks mascot Wild Wing will make special appearances throughout Ducks Days in Hollywood Land.

On February 23, NHL fans visiting the park will have the opportunity to score everlasting memories and share the spotlight with the iconic Stanley Cup.

This is a unique photo opportunity with one of the most famous trophies in all of sports for a select time at Paradise Gardens Park ( World of Color viewing area) in Disney California Adventure Park.

viewing area) in Disney California Adventure Park. On both days, a historical look at Anaheim Ducks past, present and future will be on display in Hollywood Land featuring select jerseys and memorabilia.

Hollywood Land will be home to a dedicated Fan Zone, with music playing throughout both days. Park guests will have the opportunity to test their hockey skills, take part in meet and greets (space is limited; wristbands required), capture photo moments, begin a fun park-wide “seek and find” activity, learn to draw Disney ducks at Animation Academy and party with the Anaheim Ducks Power Players and DJs, including JoJo Maestrado and more!

New this year, the action shifts into overtime on both evenings with energetic performances by Anaheim Ducks DJs and a live band.

More information is available on Disneyland.com/AnaheimDucksDays AnaheimDucks.com/DucksDaysDisney

Specialty Menu Items:

Anaheim Ducks Days will also feature limited-time specialty menu items, including the Chocolate Mousse Cake from Schmoozies! and Chicken Fried Steak Burrito from Studio Catering Co. and Hollywood Lounge.

Merchandise:

This year’s special Anaheim Ducks Days merchandise honors the team’s 30th anniversary season with select collectible gear including apparel, headwear and other commemorative items.

About the Anaheim Ducks:

Originally founded by The Walt Disney Company in 1993, the Anaheim Ducks were originally known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, a name which was inspired by the 1992 Disney film, “The Mighty Ducks.”

The name remained the same until the 2006-2007 season when the club officially became known as the Anaheim Ducks.

Tickets:

Fans can purchase theme park tickets and book theme park reservations (subject to availability) to Disney California Adventure Park for February 22 and February 23 at Disneyland.com

Both a valid park admission and reservation are required for the same park on the same date for park entry, and park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed.

Entertainment, experiences and offerings are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice.

If you are wanting to plan a trip to the Disneyland Resort, check out Mouse Fan Travel