New Treats And Drinks Introduced To Celebrate Anaheim Ducks Days Later This Week at Disney California Adventure

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Anaheim Ducks, Disney California Adventure is playing host to an exciting two-day event, complete with special snacks and treats!

What’s Happening:

In celebration of their 30th anniversary, the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club is teaming up with the Disneyland Resort

As part of the event, fans can get their hands on some new treats to celebrate the occasion and festivities at various locations in Hollywoodland at Disney California Adventure.

Guest can find: Chocolate Mousse Cake at Schmoozies! Chicken Fried Steak Burrito at Studio Catering Co. "Fly Together" Cake Pop at Trolley Treats Orange Cocktail at Hollywood Lounge



Also for the event, Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can also get their hands on a special Anaheim Ducks rally towel.

Magic Key Holders can present their Magic Key on February 22nd or 23rd at the entrance to the Hyperion Theater from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM to get their hands on this special rally towel.

Throughout Hollywoodland at Disney California Adventure Park, a full slate of fun-filled activities and scrumptious food and beverage offerings celebrating the Anaheim Ducks.

An announced list of special activities throughout HollywoodLand at the park include: Anaheim Ducks Cavalcade – Pick a spot along the path between Hollywood Land and Paradise Gardens Park to see some current Anaheim Ducks players in a cavalcade on February 22. On February 23, select Anaheim Ducks alumni will participate in a special Legacy Celebration cavalcade. Fan Zone in Hyperion Courtyard – Test your hockey skills with themed activities, take part in interactive photo opportunities and more! Meet and Greet with Anaheim Ducks Players – Bring your camera-ready smile to the Hollywood Backlot Stage and see some current Anaheim Ducks players on February 22 and select Anaheim Ducks alumni on February 23. Plus, meet some of your favorite Power Players and DJs. Live Music at the Hollywood Backlot Stage – Shift into overtime at the Hollywood Backlot Stage with performances by Anaheim Ducks DJs and a live band. Share the Spotlight with the Iconic Stanley Cup – Enjoy a unique photo opportunity with one of the most famous trophies in all of sports—only offered for a select time at Paradise Park (World of Color viewing area) on February 23. Animation Academy Seek & Find – Put your knowledge to the test with a fun park-wide activity highlighting key moments in Anaheim Ducks history.

