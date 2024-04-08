Appeals Court Grants Delay in Disney’s Ongoing Legal Battle with DeSantis, Florida Officials

A federal appeals court has granted Disney a two-month delay in their ongoing legal battle with Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- During last week’s Meeting of Shareholders, Disney CEO Bob Iger referenced the agreement with the CFTOD, stating that it was a “win-win,” adding that it would “actually enable us to pursue the kinds of significant investment in our Florida parks.”
- However, while Disney settled separate lawsuits in state court last month, the company has also asked for a 60-day delay in a remaining suit to “facilitate” further negotiations.
- Neither Disney nor DeSantis’ officials commented on the delay.
- The appeals court pushed back the deadline for Disney to file its opening brief from April 17 to June 17.
- Disney and Florida’s settled federal lawsuit stipulates Disney would “seek, and the district will not oppose, permission from the court to defer briefing,” pending negotiations of a new development agreement between Disney and the district, among other matters.