Appeals Court Grants Delay in Disney’s Ongoing Legal Battle with DeSantis, Florida Officials

A federal appeals court has granted Disney a two-month delay in their ongoing legal battle with Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

During last week’s Meeting of Shareholders, Disney CEO Bob Iger referenced the agreement with the CFTOD, stating that it was a “ win-win

However, while Disney settled separate lawsuits in state court last month, the company has also asked for a 60-day delay in a remaining suit to “facilitate” further negotiations.

Neither Disney nor DeSantis’ officials commented on the delay.

The appeals court pushed back the deadline for Disney to file its opening brief from April 17 to June 17.

Disney and Florida’s settled federal lawsuit stipulates Disney would “seek, and the district will not oppose, permission from the court to defer briefing,” pending negotiations of a new development agreement between Disney and the district, among other matters.