Apple Tart Tatin Recipe From Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera at Disney’s Riviera Resort

The Culinary Team from Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera created a delicious version of Apple Tart Tatin. Disney Parks Blog shared the recipe so you can make this delicious treat at home.

Apple Tart Tatin Recipe:

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Serves 6

Ingredients:

Apple Tart:

7 medium honeycrisp apples

3/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons water

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/3 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 puff pastry sheets, thawed

Chantilly:

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 vanilla bean, cut in half and seeds scraped

Pinch salt

Directions:

For Apple Tart:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Peel and core apples, then cut each apple into 9 slices.

Place sugar, water, vanilla extract, and lemon juice in a large sauté pan and cook over medium low heat for 5 minutes until amber in color. Add room temperature butter and stir after half of the butter is melted.

Add apples and cook for 5-7 minutes until tender, but still firm. Remove from heat.

Line sheet pan with parchment paper and place six 4-inch tart pans on the sheet. Evenly divide the apple mixture among the tart pans, making sure to add any syrup from the sauté pan to the tarts.

Cut puff pastry to fit the tops of each tart pan and place on top of apples. Pierce each puff pastry 10 times with a fork.

Place a sheet of parchment paper on top of the tarts and top with a sheet pan to press apples and puff pastry. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown. Remove the top baking sheet immediately.

For Chantilly:

Combine heavy cream, powdered sugar, vanilla bean, and salt in a bowl of electric mixer fitted with whisk attachment. Whip to soft peaks.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

To Serve:

Turn warm tarts onto a plate.

Serve with Chantilly.