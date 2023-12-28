Apple Tart Tatin Recipe From Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera at Disney’s Riviera Resort

The Culinary Team from Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera created a delicious version of Apple Tart Tatin. Disney Parks Blog shared the recipe so you can make this delicious treat at home.
Apple Tart Tatin Recipe:
- Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Serves 6
Ingredients:
Apple Tart:
- 7 medium honeycrisp apples
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons water
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/3 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 2 puff pastry sheets, thawed
Chantilly:
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 vanilla bean, cut in half and seeds scraped
- Pinch salt
Directions:
For Apple Tart:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Peel and core apples, then cut each apple into 9 slices.
- Place sugar, water, vanilla extract, and lemon juice in a large sauté pan and cook over medium low heat for 5 minutes until amber in color. Add room temperature butter and stir after half of the butter is melted.
- Add apples and cook for 5-7 minutes until tender, but still firm. Remove from heat.
- Line sheet pan with parchment paper and place six 4-inch tart pans on the sheet. Evenly divide the apple mixture among the tart pans, making sure to add any syrup from the sauté pan to the tarts.
- Cut puff pastry to fit the tops of each tart pan and place on top of apples. Pierce each puff pastry 10 times with a fork.
- Place a sheet of parchment paper on top of the tarts and top with a sheet pan to press apples and puff pastry. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown. Remove the top baking sheet immediately.
For Chantilly:
- Combine heavy cream, powdered sugar, vanilla bean, and salt in a bowl of electric mixer fitted with whisk attachment. Whip to soft peaks.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.
To Serve:
- Turn warm tarts onto a plate.
- Serve with Chantilly.
