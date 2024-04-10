Artist Dan Goozee Passes Away at the Age of 81

Dan Goozee has passed away at the age of 81. He was no stranger to Walt Disney Imagineering, where his work can be seen at Disney Parks all around the world.

Goozee was born in Astoria, Oregon, in 1943 and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with distinction from the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles. He started his career as an artist and continued to do work for theme parks and the film industry.

Goozee worked with Walt Disney Imagineering for some time, where some of his most famous work can be seen at Disney Parks all over the world. He's also famously known for creating artwork for posters including Moonraker, A View to a Kill, The Poseidon Adventure, Towering Inferno, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Crocodile Dundee.

What They're Saying:

Former SVP Concept Design Disney Imagineering Eddie Sotto shared a post saying: “I was just informed that Dan Goozee, a VERY talented artist who visualized many of our favorite attractions, and (created EDL Plaza Inn murals) passed away. We all fought to have Dan illustrate our projects! He added that "magic" and will be greatly missed.”