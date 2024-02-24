Asajj Ventress Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Box Set To Arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and DisneyStore Next Month

An elaborate new Legacy Lightsaber Box Set is on its way to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and DisneyStore next month, with exquisite detail celebrating the fan-favorite character Asajj Ventress.

What’s Happening:

Fans were first introduced to Jedi-apprentice-turned-dark-disciple Asajj Ventress in the 2003 Star Wars: Clone Wars 2D micro-series. Since then, she has become a mainstay antagonist to the heroes of the Clone Wars, appearing across Star Wars media to tease, frustrate, foil, and, yes, sometimes even help, her Jedi foes.

While we await her re-appearance in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, fans can celebrate the character's journey so far with a new, limited edition Legacy Lightsaber box set, packed with unique features to match her animated weapons.

The original hilt was sold as a single hilt, but during the Clone Wars, Ventress always wielded two matching hilts and at times connected them to make a double-bladed lightsaber.

The Asajj Ventress Legacy Lightsaber hilts (previously sold individually) have been retired for several years now, but a new set is on its way.

This new set is loaded with exclusive features, including printed character quote insert, double-bladed saber adapter, and the packaging itself.

The gorgeous wooden packaging is inspired by the box Count Dooku used to present Ventress with her hilts in 2003's Star Wars: Clone Wars 2D micro-series.

The Asajj Ventress Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Box Set will be available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

What They’re Saying:

Cody Hampton, senior manager, Disney merchandising: We truly love making new Legacy Lightsabers for our guests to enjoy and for them to be able to grow their lightsaber hilt collection. Since Asajj Ventress is such a fan-favorite character, we wanted to find a way to reintroduce these hilts for fans that may have missed out…I would say the most exciting part of the “Disciple of the Sith” Limited Edition box set (aside from the detailed hilts themselves) is the wooden box and the way it functions. This set was more challenging to create than many of the previous sets. First, taking something only seen in animation to the real world and turning that into a product can be difficult. Next, we wanted this to look and function like we saw in the series, which included four pieces opening from the top to reveal the lightsaber hilts inside. Lastly, we wanted the presentation of the crossed hilts with the dark side red inlay to look like it did on screen.