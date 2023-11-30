Ashley Eckstein Filled in as Last Minute Celebrity Narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

Ashley Eckstein was a last-minute celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional on November 29. In case you missed it, we have photos and the video.

What’s Happening:

  • Ann-Margret was scheduled to be the celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT on both November 28 and 29.
  • Although she was there on November 28, she was replaced by Ashley Eckstein on November 29.
  • Eckstein is a voice actress who is known for many Disney-produced animated television series. Many fans know her as Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

  • This was the first time that Eckstein took part in the Candlelight Processional as a celebrity narrator.
  • Check out the video below.

Remaining Celebrity Narrator List:

  • Bart Millard: Nov. 30-Dec. 2
  • John Stamos: Dec. 3-5
  • Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 6-8
  • Marlee Matlin: Dec. 9-11
  • Brendan Fraser (NEW): Dec. 12-14
  • Eva Longoria (NEW): Dec. 15-16
  • Joey McIntyre (NEW): Dec. 17-18
  • Sterling K. Brown (NEW): Dec. 19-20
  • Jordan Fisher (NEW): Dec. 21-23
  • Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24-26
  • Audra McDonald (NEW): Dec. 27-28
  • Lisa Ling: Dec. 29-30

