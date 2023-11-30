Ashley Eckstein Filled in as Last Minute Celebrity Narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

Ashley Eckstein was a last-minute celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional on November 29. In case you missed it, we have photos and the video.

What’s Happening:

Ann-Margret was scheduled to be the celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

Although she was there on November 28, she was replaced by Ashley Eckstein on November 29.

Eckstein is a voice actress who is known for many Disney-produced animated television series. Many fans know her as Ahsoka Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

This was the first time that Eckstein took part in the Candlelight Processional as a celebrity narrator.

Check out the video below.

Remaining Celebrity Narrator List:

Bart Millard: Nov. 30-Dec. 2

John Stamos: Dec. 3-5

Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 6-8

Marlee Matlin: Dec. 9-11

Brendan Fraser (NEW): Dec. 12-14

Eva Longoria (NEW): Dec. 15-16

Joey McIntyre (NEW): Dec. 17-18

Sterling K. Brown (NEW): Dec. 19-20

Jordan Fisher (NEW): Dec. 21-23

Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24-26

Audra McDonald (NEW): Dec. 27-28

Lisa Ling: Dec. 29-30