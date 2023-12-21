Disney’s Aulani Resort Debuts New Holiday Show Inspired by the Candlelight Processional

A new holiday show debuted at Disney’s Aulani Resort this month, inspired by the beloved Disney Parks holiday tradition, the Candlelight Processional.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by the Candlelight Processional, “He Mo‘olelo Hemolele: A Story of Faith, Hope & Aloha” offers a cultural twist on the tradition, featuring hula, Hawaiian chants, storytelling and songs woven throughout.

This limited-time experience brought together dozens of volunteers from across the resort who expressed their joy of the season in a way that’s never been done at Aulani Resort.

Although “He Mo’olelo Hemolele” has already finished performances for the year, it’s still easy to get into the aloha holiday spirit when strolling through Aulani Resort.

Beautiful Christmas trees and garlands deck the halls, bringing a particular warmth to the grounds. What better way to celebrate the season than with resort carolers, boughs of holly, a giant Mickey sugar cookie, and average temperatures around 80 degrees just steps from our pristine Ko Olina beach and lagoon?

What They’re Saying:

Entertainment Activities cast member Charles Timtim: “Being involved in ‘He Mo’olelo Hemolele’ has filled me with a sense of pride in our mo‘olelo (stories), mele (music), leo (voices), and hula (dance) that is shared with our guests from around the world. And now they can experience the holiday season from a distinctly Hawaiian view.”