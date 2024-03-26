Save Up to 30% on Select Stays at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa This Fall

Travelers planning on visiting Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa can save up to 30% on select rooms for stays of five nights or longer this fall.

What's Happening:

Guests can take advantage of special offers and plan a spectacular escape to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa this fall. The longer you stay, the more you save.

Save 30% on stays of 5 or more consecutive nights (maximum 14 nights).

Save 25% on stays of 4 consecutive nights.

This offer is valid on select rooms and villas, for stays most nights from August 21 to November 23, and from November 30 to December 20, 2024 (with checkout no later than December 21, 2024).

Want to stay a little sooner? Save 10% on villas only for stays of four or more consecutive nights—valid most nights from July 29 to August 20, 2024.

Important Details:

Savings based on the non discounted price for the same villa for stays from July 29 through August 20, 2024; and for the same room or villa for stays from August 21 through November 23, 2024, and from November 30 through December 20, 2024. Book through September 26, 2024.

Travel must be completed by December 21, 2024.

Length-of-stay requirements apply to be eligible for certain discounts, and cancellation of any nights of a stay will affect discount validity.

Not valid on suites and 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, or on previously booked rooms or villas.

Advance reservations required, and must be consecutive-night stays.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms and villas allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit two rooms or villas per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room or villa.

Additional charges apply if more than two adults per hotel room; not applicable for suites or villas.

Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel or villa discounts or offers.

Offer is subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Select activities require additional fees.

