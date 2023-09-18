Special Offers Allow For A Winter Getaway At Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

New offers allow for winter getaways at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, that include up to 30% off and offers that also include resort credit.

What’s Happening:

Plan a spectacular escape this winter at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi. The longer Guests stay, the more they save! Guests can save up to 25% on select rooms for stays of 5 or more nights or 20% for stays of 4 nights when they travel between Jan. 6 and March 24, 2024.

Plus, when Guests book through Oct. 4, stays of 4 or more nights include a $150 Resort credit to use at select locations throughout Aulani.

A similar offer is also available for Disney Visa Cardmembers, valid most nights from Jan. 6 through March 24, 2024. Cardholders can save up to 30% on select rooms for stays of 5 or more nights or 20% on stays of 4 nights.

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, invites guests to celebrate the beauty, people and culture of Hawaiʻi on a vacation that you and your family will remember for a lifetime.

Walt Disney Imagineers worked hand in hand with local artisans and cultural experts to create Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Inspired by the natural wonders and rich traditions of Hawai‘i, Aulani Resort is the ultimate family getaway—celebrating the beauty, history and welcoming spirit of the island.

The Resort sits on 21 oceanfront acres, nestled between verdant mountains and serene ocean waters. Here, you'll be removed from the crowds of Waikiki, yet close enough to enjoy the wonders of the island.

"Ko Olina" means "Place of Joy." Part of an original royal land division, Ko Olina was once a sacred area for Hawaiian monarchs and leaders to rest and unwind. Today, the area is an inviting vacation destination for those seeking relaxation.

Aulani Resort is part of the Ko Olina Resort Community & Marina, which features: Spectacular beaches and serene lagoons A championship golf course Shopping and dining venues Water sports, like snorkeling, sports fishing and more

Aulani Resort is honored to have received many accolades over the years, including the Reader’s Choice Award for “Best Hotel or Resort for Families” from Hawaii Magazine and “Best Resort Kids’ Club” from Parents magazine’s Family Travel Awards for the beloved Aunty’s Beach House.

Worth Noting:

Save 25% for stays of 5 or more nights for travel on January 6, 2024 through January 16, 2024 and February 8, 2024 through March 14, 2024.

Save 20% for stays of 5 or more nights for travel on January 17, 2024 through February 7, 2024 and March 15, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Save 20% for stays of 4 nights on January 6, 2024 through March 24, 2024

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room for stays from January 6 to March 24, 2024. Travel must be completed by March 25, 2024.

Book through October 4, 2023 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time to be eligible to receive the early-booking Resort Credit.

Length of stay requirements apply, and cancellation of any nights of a stay will affect discount validity.

Not valid on Suites and 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, or on previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations required, and must be consecutive-night stays.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit two (2) rooms per reservation and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional charges apply if more than two (2) adults per hotel room; not applicable for Suites or Villas.

Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

One (1) spendable Resort Credit per applicable reservation which will be applied to the room account upon check-in. Valid for qualifying purchases from eligible Aulani Resort locations with room charging privileges. Disney Gift Cards and other select items are ineligible to be purchased with the Resort Credit; please ask about eligible items at participating locations. Resort Credit will be applied against charges made to the room account, and Guest is responsible for any balance due after the credit has been applied. Not valid for payment of room rates or associated fees or taxes, must be used during the Guest’s stay, will not be paid to the Guest upon check-out, and expires at 11:59 PM on departure day. Resort Credit may not be redeemed for other credit or cash in whole or in part, sold separately, transferred or refunded.

Offer is nontransferable and subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Rooms, experiences, restaurants, services, amenities and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in availability or capacity, and subject to restrictions, change, or cancellation without notice. Offerings are not guaranteed.

Select activities require additional fees.

MouseFanTravel.com

no obligation quote from Fill out the form below for a free,no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



