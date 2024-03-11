New Automated Test Gate Installed at Disney California Adventure’s Main Entrance

Ahead of a complete overhaul of the turnstiles at the Disneyland Resort, a test of the new technology has been set up at the entrance to Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

A test section of new turnstiles, utilizing similar technology to that on display at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disneyland, has been installed at the main entrance to Disney California Adventure.

These new turnstiles have MagicBand+ scanners attached, which will allow guests to tap directly into the park, instead of using a cast member’s device.

Gates are also in place, which will open automatically when a ticket is scanned and a guest’s photo is either taken or validated.

These gates are also fully stroller and handicap accessible.

Cast Members will be positioned on the other side of the gates to ensure that tickets are valid and to help with any concerns.

Following the completion of the test, work is expected to begin on the full replacement of the turnstiles at the Disneyland Resort theme parks later this year.

The 62 new automated entry gates will be installed in phases, with one turnstile bank worked on at a time to minimize impacts to arrivals. 38 of those gates will be installed at Disneyland, with 24 at Disney California Adventure, according to permits.

The project is expected to start at Disney California Adventure before moving across the Esplanade to Disneyland’s main entrance, according to MiceChat