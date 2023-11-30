Bart Millard Replaces Simu Liu as Celebrity Narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

by |
Tags: , , , ,

The celebrity narrator line-up this year for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT has changed slightly.

What’s Happening:

  • Simu Liu was scheduled to be the celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT on November 30 through December 2, but has been removed from the list.
  • Liu has been replaced with Bart Millard, the lead singer of the Christian music band MercyMe.
  • Millard served as a celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT in 2018 and 2021.

Remaining Celebrity Narrator List:

  • Bart Millard: Nov. 30-Dec. 2
  • John Stamos: Dec. 3-5
  • Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 6-8
  • Marlee Matlin: Dec. 9-11
  • Brendan Fraser (NEW): Dec. 12-14
  • Eva Longoria (NEW): Dec. 15-16
  • Joey McIntyre (NEW): Dec. 17-18
  • Sterling K. Brown (NEW): Dec. 19-20
  • Jordan Fisher (NEW): Dec. 21-23
  • Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24-26
  • Audra McDonald (NEW): Dec. 27-28
  • Lisa Ling: Dec. 29-30

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy