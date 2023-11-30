Bart Millard Replaces Simu Liu as Celebrity Narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

The celebrity narrator line-up this year for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT has changed slightly.
What’s Happening:
- Simu Liu was scheduled to be the celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT on November 30 through December 2, but has been removed from the list.
- Liu has been replaced with Bart Millard, the lead singer of the Christian music band MercyMe.
- Millard served as a celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT in 2018 and 2021.
Remaining Celebrity Narrator List:
- Bart Millard: Nov. 30-Dec. 2
- John Stamos: Dec. 3-5
- Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 6-8
- Marlee Matlin: Dec. 9-11
- Brendan Fraser (NEW): Dec. 12-14
- Eva Longoria (NEW): Dec. 15-16
- Joey McIntyre (NEW): Dec. 17-18
- Sterling K. Brown (NEW): Dec. 19-20
- Jordan Fisher (NEW): Dec. 21-23
- Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24-26
- Audra McDonald (NEW): Dec. 27-28
- Lisa Ling: Dec. 29-30
