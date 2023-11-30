Bart Millard Replaces Simu Liu as Celebrity Narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

The celebrity narrator line-up this year for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT has changed slightly.

What’s Happening:

Simu Liu was scheduled to be the celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT on November 30 through December 2, but has been removed from the list.

Liu has been replaced with Bart Millard, the lead singer of the Christian music band MercyMe.

Millard served as a celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT in 2018 and 2021.

Remaining Celebrity Narrator List:

Bart Millard: Nov. 30-Dec. 2

John Stamos: Dec. 3-5

Neil Patrick Harris: Dec. 6-8

Marlee Matlin: Dec. 9-11

Brendan Fraser (NEW): Dec. 12-14

Eva Longoria (NEW): Dec. 15-16

Joey McIntyre (NEW): Dec. 17-18

Sterling K. Brown (NEW): Dec. 19-20

Jordan Fisher (NEW): Dec. 21-23

Steven Curtis Chapman: Dec. 24-26

Audra McDonald (NEW): Dec. 27-28

Lisa Ling: Dec. 29-30