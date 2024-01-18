Imagineering Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of the Advanced Duke Weaselton Animatronic

During the grand opening events at Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort, Duke Weaselton made a special appearance with new technology. Now, Walt Disney Imagineering has shares some behind the scenes looks at the Audio-Animatronic’s development.

What’s Happening:

At the grand opening events for Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro shared more about what Walt Disney Imagineering has been working on.

The description was then crashed by an extremely advanced animatronic, Duke Weaselton.

Imagineering has now shares some behind-the-scenes photos of this animatronic technology, showing Duke at various stages.

In addition to the still images, these animated gifs show some of the trials the Imagineering team performed while testing.

As you can see from the video from the opening event, the finished Duke AA can do lots of different maneuvers, and his face is extremely animated.

Disney is most likely working on similar robot technology, so there is a good chance we will see more characters like this in the future.

Zootopia is officially open to all at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.