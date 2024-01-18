Imagineering Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of the Advanced Duke Weaselton Animatronic

During the grand opening events at Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort, Duke Weaselton made a special appearance with new technology. Now, Walt Disney Imagineering has shares some behind the scenes looks at the Audio-Animatronic’s development.
What’s Happening:
- At the grand opening events for Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro shared more about what Walt Disney Imagineering has been working on.
- The description was then crashed by an extremely advanced animatronic, Duke Weaselton.
- Imagineering has now shares some behind-the-scenes photos of this animatronic technology, showing Duke at various stages.
- In addition to the still images, these animated gifs show some of the trials the Imagineering team performed while testing.
- As you can see from the video from the opening event, the finished Duke AA can do lots of different maneuvers, and his face is extremely animated.
- Disney is most likely working on similar robot technology, so there is a good chance we will see more characters like this in the future.
- Zootopia is officially open to all at Shanghai Disney Resort.
