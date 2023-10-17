Billy Bob’s Buffet Opening October 22nd at Disney Village

Billy Bob’s Buffet will be opening on October 22 at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris. Here, guests can enjoy a delicious all-you-can-eat Tex-Mex buffet.

What’s Happening:

Starting October 22, Disney Village is increasing its dining capacity with the opening of Billy Bob’s Buffet, where the hottest dishes from the West will be served around a delicious all-you-can-eat Tex-Mex buffet.

This typical saloon located right next to Billy Bob's and La Grange reopens after five months of renovation and interior design works. Themed to the American West, with many authentic accessories, the new dining experience offers great Tex Mex food and a fun but laid back environment created by Walt Disney Imagineering Paris teams.

While Disney Village has already begun its major, multi-phased transformation aimed at enhancing the visitor experience, Billy Bob's Buffet, sponsored by official partner Coca Cola, strengthens the existing dining capacity of this place accessible to all, and will remain open throughout the duration of the construction work.