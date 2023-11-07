“Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame” Stuntman Taraja Ramsess Passes Away at 41

Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman known for his work on Marvel films like Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, has died at the age of 41.
- CNN reports that Ramsess and three of his children were killed as a result of a car crash in Georgia last week.
- The crash occurred just before midnight on Halloween night.
- Ramsess’ mother, Akili Ramsess, announced his death and that of two of his daughters in an Instagram post.
- “My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident,” she wrote.
- She went on to explain that two of Ramsess’ daughters survived the accident, with his three-year-old, Shazia, being hospitalized with his 10-year-old son, Kisasi, who she wrote was on life support.
- She later posted that Kisasi had also died.
- Director Ava DuVernay also posted about the loss on her Instagram account.
- “My goodness, did he love his children. A happy, whole love. Beautiful to behold,” she wrote. “He loved making movies and TV too. Held many positions over the years. Immersing himself in all aspects of the craft.”
- Ramsess’ credits include:
- Black Panther
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever