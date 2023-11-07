“Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame” Stuntman Taraja Ramsess Passes Away at 41

Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman known for his work on Marvel films like Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, has died at the age of 41.

CNN

The crash occurred just before midnight on Halloween night.

Ramsess’ mother, Akili Ramsess, announced his death and that of two of his daughters in an Instagram post “My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident,” she wrote.

She went on to explain that two of Ramsess’ daughters survived the accident, with his three-year-old, Shazia, being hospitalized with his 10-year-old son, Kisasi, who she wrote was on life support.

She later posted that Kisasi had also died.

Director Ava DuVernay also posted about the loss on her Instagram account “My goodness, did he love his children. A happy, whole love. Beautiful to behold,” she wrote. “He loved making movies and TV too. Held many positions over the years. Immersing himself in all aspects of the craft.”

Ramsess’ credits include: Black Panther Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

