Photos: Blizzard Beach Update Before Its Refurbishment

Blizzard Beach is on its way into a refurbishment next month (as Typhoon Lagoon reopens), so we checked out the park prior to its closure.

The park’s notorious ski lodge theme with purples, greens, and teals remain a highlight. Disney water park theming remains top notch, especially when surrounded by some of the best water parks in the country around Orlando.

The thrills are still present throughout the park, as well. Summit Plummet is still regarded as one of the steepest and fastest waterslides in the world.

Frozen characters are the most recent addition to the park, with the Tike’s Peak area being covered in snowgies, among other Arendelle fan favorites.

The restaurants and food/drink stands around the park have a wide selection of options for guests to enjoy. This includes the popular mini donuts at the Joffery’s coffee stand.