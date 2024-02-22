Former Disney Imagineer Bob Weis To Be Honored with 2024 Sklar Creative Visionary Award

Former Disney Imagineer Bob Weis is set to receive the 4th annual Marty & Leah Sklar Creative Visionary Award during a ceremony on April 4th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

The Sklar Creative Visionary Award is presented annually by Ryman Arts to an individual whose distinctive contribution to the creative community and whose leadership in the art world has made a significant impact.

Bob Weis, whose impact on the community has been tremendous, truly exemplifies this award. Bob spent 35 years as an Imagineer, including 6 years as President, and a year as Imagineering Global Ambassador and currently leads Global Entertainment at Gensler.

During his time at Disney, Bob led more than 200 major projects around the world. From the U.S. to Shanghai, Tokyo to Paris, his design and innovation imprint has been indelibly left on theme parks, attractions and rides, resorts, and cruise ships. He has also consulted with major clients including Smithsonian, National Geographic, NASA, and the United States Navy, among others.

In 2022, Weis took on the role of Global Imagineering Ambassador, following in the footsteps of one of his mentors, Disney Legend and former WDI president Marty Sklar and co-founder of Ryman Arts, who was the first to hold the ambassador title.

His unwavering dedication to Ryman Arts, spanning from encounters with Herbert D. Ryman to active support in fundraisers, underscores his commitment to cultivating the talents of future artists.

The Marty & Leah Sklar Creative Visionary Award is presented annually to an individual of singular creative vision and leadership who has made a distinctive contribution to the creative community: illuminating, inspiring, and expanding the impact, relevance and reach of the arts through their work and creative vision.

Created in 2018, it is named for two visionaries who were co-founders of Ryman Arts. Leah Sklar has been active in community and educational initiatives throughout her life, including a key role in the development of Ryman Arts’ mission and program. Marty Sklar was the legendary President of Walt Disney Imagineering, leading the creation of Disney theme parks around the world.

Previous honorees of this award include Kevin Feige of Marvel

The Sklar Creative Visionary Award will be presented at the Celebration of the Arts on Thursday, April 4th, 2024, 5:30–9:00 p.m. at the Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale, CA.

Tickets will be available to the public and go on sale, February 29th, 2024.

What They’re Saying:

David A. Price, Ryman Arts Board President: “We can think of no other individual who encapsulates the lifelong dedication to inspiring others through leadership and who is actively paving a way for future generations to be creative visionaries for our community. Bob is the ideal person to receive the 4th annual Sklar Creative Visionary Award.”