Starting June 29 breakfast will be returning to Auberge de Cendrillon at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

Starting June 29, breakfast will return to Auberge de Cendrillon.

Two slots will be available, at 8:15 and 9:45 a.m.

This will cost €60 per adult and €40 per child.

Reservations are available from today, via the Client Relation Center in a pre-paid version for guests with a stay package, or on the mobile app three days before the visit (payment on site), subject to availability.

Please note that the 8:15 a.m. slot is only accessible to Disney Hotel residents (with the exception of Disney Davy Crockett Ranch) and Disneyland Pass and Annual Passholders with access to Extra Magic Time.

The 9:45 a.m. slot will be open to all.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.