Breakfast Will Be Returning to Auberge de Cendrillon at Disneyland Paris

Starting June 29 breakfast will be returning to Auberge de Cendrillon at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

  • Starting June 29, breakfast will return to Auberge de Cendrillon.
  • Two slots will be available, at 8:15 and 9:45 a.m.
  • This will cost €60 per adult and €40 per child.
  • Reservations are available from today, via the Client Relation Center in a pre-paid version for guests with a stay package, or on the mobile app three days before the visit (payment on site), subject to availability.
  • Please note that the 8:15 a.m. slot is only accessible to Disney Hotel residents (with the exception of Disney Davy Crockett Ranch) and Disneyland Pass and Annual Passholders with access to Extra Magic Time.
  • The 9:45 a.m. slot will be open to all.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
