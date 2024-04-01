Calbee, Inc. Becomes Official Corporate Participant At Tokyo Disney Resort, Sponsoring Three Restaurants Within Tokyo Disneyland & Tokyo DisneySea

Calbee Inc. is now an official corporate participant of the Tokyo Disney Resort, and will now be sponsoring three restaurants between Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

What’s Happening:

Calbee, Inc president and CEO, Makoto Ehara and Oriental Land Co., Ltd. president and COO Kenji Yoshida announced that Calbee, Inc. will become a corporate participant of Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea Park. Calbee, Inc. operates under the corporate message “Harvest the Power of Nature,” which encapsulates the company’s commitment to harnessing nature’s gifts to bring taste and fun, and contributing to healthy lifestyles.

This corporate philosophy resonated with the park’s aspirations to provide inclusive family entertainment that transcends generations and borders, leading to Calbee, Inc.’s decision to become a corporate sponsor.

Starting April 1, 2024, Calbee, Inc. will sponsor Camp Woodchuck Kitchen at Tokyo Disneyland and two restaurants in Fantasy Springs, the new themed port at Tokyo DisneySea: Royal Banquet of Arendelle and The Snuggly Duckling (restaurants in Fantasy Springs are set to open on June 6, 2024).

With the participation of Calbee, Inc., There are currently 28 companies sponsoring facilities at Tokyo Disneyland and 27 companies at Tokyo DisneySea, including Panasonic, FUJIFILM, Japan Airlines, and Coca-Cola (Japan).

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest and Peter Pan’s Never Land, as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

Fantasy Springs is nestled between Lost River Delta and Arabian Coast at Tokyo DisneySea. At the Fantasy Springs entryway guests will be welcomed by an archway adorned with magical springs representing Disney Animation characters such as Peter Pan, Anna, Elsa and Rapunzel. The themed port also features motifs of a variety of other beloved characters, inviting guests into this world of Disney fantasy, officially opening on June 6th, 2024.