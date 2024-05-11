Knott’s Berry Farm Delays Re-Opening of Camp Snoopy

Fans of Knott’s Berry Farm and those looking forward to the newly reimagined Camp Snoopy will have to wait a bit longer than originally planned, according to the OC Register.

What’s Happening:

According to a report from the OC Register, Knott’s Berry Farm has officially delayed the grand opening of their newly reimagined Camp Snoopy area at the park.

Originally slated to open this Memorial Day weekend, park officials have said that construction delays have postponed the official debut of the reimagined area, pushing the full return of Camp Snoopy to late June or early July.

The official plans for the newly reimagined Camp Snoopy will add a new family coaster, a swing attraction, off-road rally race, and a miniature train ride. Two attractions from the original incarnation of Camp Snoopy that date back to 1983 were removed for the overhaul.

The reimagining also builds upon an overhaul that took place in 2014 at Camp Snoopy, which saw the addition of Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies and Linus Launcher.

The four new and refreshed attractions will be ready when Camp Snoopy finally returns this summer, though the Camp Snoopy Theater will reportedly not reopen this summer with no return date set yet for the outdoor theater.

Inspired by the California High Sierras, Camp Snoopy is the place where the iconic Peanuts Gang made its first debut outside the comic strip back when it opened in 1983.

The reimagined land will allow campers of all ages to become full-fledged Beagle Scouts as they explore new rides, new character experiences, new entertainment, a new dining hall, a new camp store, plus more seating and ambiance.

