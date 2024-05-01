One “Cars” Superfan Has Wish Granted At Hong Kong Disneyland

As part of World Wish Day, which took place on April 29th, one racing and Cars superfan was granted with a very special wish at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has granted a very special wish, allowing a Lightning McQueen-loving child to zoom into an evening parade alongside a special guest to meet his idol.

With World Wish Day just a few days ago, 8-year-old Heison got to experience the moment of a lifetime in front of hundreds of people.

Since he was just two years old, he has been a fan of everyone’s favorite racing superstar, Lightning McQueen from the 2006 Pixar Animation Studios film, Cars. But this isn’t just any fandom… it’s one fueled by courage and resilience. The brave wish child completed treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019. After finishing treatment, he wished to meet the beloved character who was a source of strength during his treatment and whom he admired for his incredible speed.

When Hong Kong Disneyland caught wind of Heison’s dream, they revved into action to help grant his wish, inviting him and his family to the park. Keep in mind – Heison’s passion goes beyond McQueen – he is fascinated with various racing cars, too!

So, imagine the joy on the 8-year-old’s face when he not only got to meet and roll with Lightning McQueen, but also renowned racecar driver, Jonathan Hui, at the Lightning McQueen Processional at the park.

Amidst the crowd, cheers arose from 400 guests, including wish children and their families, medical superheroes from Hong Kong and Heison’s homeland of Macau and Disney VoluntEARS.

As we zoom into a wish-come-true moment like this, we are reminded of the power of a Disney wish. Wishes have the power to renew hope and uplift spirits for children facing critical illnesses and their families. When you pair that with Disney’s stories, history and unmatched experiences, wishes help deliver joy when it’s needed most.

The Walt Disney Company and Make-A-Wish celebrate World Wish Day, April 29, a date that marks the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish in 1980.

Over the past 44 years, Disney has become the biggest wish granter in the world for Make-A-Wish, bringing the life-changing impact of a wish to children facing critical illnesses and their families.