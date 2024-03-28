Cast Behind the Magic: Marylène Pourcelot Character Artist at Disneyland Paris

There are so many talented people all over the world that work for the Walt Disney Company. Disneyland Paris has shared the story of Marylène Pourcelot, a character artist at Disneyland Paris since 2017.

What's Happening:

Marylène Pourcelot has been a character artist at Disneyland Paris since 2017.

Her role is to develop the designs of the various ranges of products exclusive to Disneyland Paris.

For her, it all started with a childhood dream, working at Disneyland Paris is an accomplishment for her.

Legacy, Creativity and Passion are the words Marylène uses to define her job. Legacy, because she works on stories from Walt Disney’s legacy.

Creativity is the most important point for her, as she likes to be agile and work with different materials such as textiles, 3D figurines and many others.

The final word she uses to describe her work is Passion. This word is particularly important because the stories she works on are very personal to her, with the different stories.

Check out the video below.