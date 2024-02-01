Vibrant New Mural Debuts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Near Creature Comforts

Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World have the chance to see a colorful new mural that has been installed on Discovery Island, celebrating nature and the wonder of the animals – many of which reside in the park!
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can check out a brilliant piece of art that has made its debut at the park today, as part of the Celebrate Soulfully offerings at Walt Disney World.
- Guests heading into the Africa section of the park from Discovery Island can catch the beautiful new display near the park’s Starbucks location at Creature Comforts before they head over the bridge into Harambe.
- In this mural, inspired by Disney’s Animal Kingdom itself, vibrant colors and playful characters invite guests to step into a wild world of sunshine and boundless joy.
- From far away, the mural looks like a beautiful sunset across a vibrant landscape, but those who approach and get closer to the mural will notice a plethora of animals, including gorillas, lions, elephants, zebras, and even a squirrel!
- The mural was created by Victor Ekpuk, an internationally renowned Nigerian-American artist based in Washington, D.C. His paintings, drawings and sculptures reimagine the ancient Nigerian communication system, Nsibidi, to explore a diverse spectrum of historical narratives, the contemporary African diaspora, and humanity’s connection to the sacred.
- Elsewhere at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can enjoy Festival of the Lion King, an incredible show filled with pageantry, puppetry and classic songs from the 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Lion King.
- Guests can also dance to the beats of the Congo as the Tam Tam Drummers of Harambe deliver driving rhythms near Mombasa Marketplace in Africa.
- If you want to check out the mural for yourself or any of the other many attractions and entertainment offerings of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel for all your booking needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com