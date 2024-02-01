Vibrant New Mural Debuts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Near Creature Comforts

Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World have the chance to see a colorful new mural that has been installed on Discovery Island, celebrating nature and the wonder of the animals – many of which reside in the park!

Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can check out a brilliant piece of art that has made its debut at the park today, as part of the Celebrate Soulfully offerings at Walt Disney World.

Guests heading into the Africa section of the park from Discovery Island can catch the beautiful new display near the park’s Starbucks location at Creature Comforts before they head over the bridge into Harambe.

In this mural, inspired by Disney’s Animal Kingdom itself, vibrant colors and playful characters invite guests to step into a wild world of sunshine and boundless joy.

From far away, the mural looks like a beautiful sunset across a vibrant landscape, but those who approach and get closer to the mural will notice a plethora of animals, including gorillas, lions, elephants, zebras, and even a squirrel!

The mural was created by Victor Ekpuk, an internationally renowned Nigerian-American artist based in Washington, D.C. His paintings, drawings and sculptures reimagine the ancient Nigerian communication system, Nsibidi, to explore a diverse spectrum of historical narratives, the contemporary African diaspora, and humanity’s connection to the sacred.

