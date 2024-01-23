Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Westin Anaheim Resort

This February, escape the ordinary and ignite your love with a curated experience of unparalleled romance at The Westin Anaheim Resort, one of AAA Four-Diamond hotels. Immerse your senses in a thoughtfully crafted experience luxury in every detail.

Celebrate with The Westin Anaheim Resort Indulge Package

Your private haven unfolds with sparkling wine and fresh chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival.

Wake up daily to breakfast for two in the intimacy of your Westin Heavenly Bed or step into personal service at the sophisticated Tangerine Room. Reconnect, relax, and savor personal moments, knowing your Indulge Package also extends the comfort of complimentary late checkout to 4PM.

Reserve on westinanaheim.com

Culinary Romance at The Tangerine Room with Live Music

Enjoy a memorable three-course, prix-fixe dinner at Tangerine Room. Let your senses dance to the rhythm of Chef JJ Burton culinary concerto.

From the delicate flavor of Pacific Dover sole, to the rich marbled decadence of Snake River Wagyu beef tenderloin, every bite promises a symphony of flavor.

End on a sweet note with espresso caramel flan's creamy finish or berry tiramisu's playful and sweet textures.

A Champagne toast and wine pairing enhancement sets the tone for a romantic evening.

Available: February 14, 16 & 17. Music at 7 PM.

Learn more at tangerineroom.com

Soar to New Heights at RISE Rooftop Lounge