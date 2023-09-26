Celebrating 10 Years of “Frozen”

It’s hard to believe, but Frozen is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney shared on their YouTube page a video in celebration of this milestone.
- They said, “Frozen fan moments worth melting for – thank YOU for making the last 10 years since Frozen hit theaters so magical! Get ready to let it go and celebrate Frozen’s 10th anniversary with us. #DisneyFrozen10″
Frozen Synopsis:
- When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna's sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), and break her icy spell.
- Although their epic journey leads them to encounters with mystical trolls, a comedic snowman (Josh Gad), harsh conditions, and magic at every turn, Anna and Kristoff bravely push onward in a race to save their kingdom from winter's cold grip.