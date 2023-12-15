Photos: EPCOT’s Celebration Gardens at Night

The new Celebration Gardens in World Celebration at EPCOT are a sight to behold during the day, but as the sun sets, the area takes on an entirely new life filled with light.

The hub-and-spoke designed garden area is sectioned off into smaller areas, whether it be to create a seating area or add more design and personality to the new sections of the park.

World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery can be viewed from the Celebration Gardens. The light towers in the very center are even color coordinated to the lands at certain points throughout the evening.

Lights within the Gardens are synced with Spaceship Earth’s Beacons of Light, so when a musical performance occurs on the icon, the same lighting appears all around you. This synced lighting even goes as far as Connections and the breezeway to World Discovery.

Celebration Gardens is a gorgeous and unique addition to an ever-changing EPCOT, but its presence at night is, without a doubt, breathtaking.