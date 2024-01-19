Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Enacts New Attire and Grooming Policy

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has revealed an enhanced Attire and Grooming Policy.
What’s Happening:
- The District Administration’s primary goal is to renew CFTOD’s commitment to creating the premier workplace for its employees, setting a standard of excellence resonating across Central Florida. This policy revision exemplifies the dedication to providing excellence in service to taxpayers.
- The core purpose of the Attire and Grooming Policy is to ensure that every member of the esteemed team contributes to creating a positive and lasting impression of the District.
- The policy provides clear and comprehensive guidelines, encompassing specific dress and grooming standards tailored to various job roles and addressing unique circumstances. The District is committed to ensuring that employees feel comfortable while maintaining the utmost professionalism.
- From Monday to Thursday, employees are expected to adhere to a business casual dress code, reflecting the District’s commitment to maintaining a polished and professional image. Detailed guidelines on acceptable attire are available in the policy document.
- On Fridays and other approved days, casual attire is permitted, all while upholding the standards of professionalism the District is known for. The policy outlines specific acceptable casual clothing choices, ensuring a blend of comfort and exceptionalism.
- The District Administration will continue to uphold the ambitious standards that have defined the organization for over 55 years, all while providing world-class service to taxpayers. CFTOD leadership will persist in enhancing work-life balance and the workplace through additional initiatives throughout 2024.