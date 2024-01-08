Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Brings Relay For Life Back To Lake Buena Vista

For the first time since 2019, Relay For Life will be returning to Lake Buena Vista in Central Florida, at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

What’s Happening:

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) has announced that Relay For Life will return to Lake Buena Vista at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The CFTOD has revealed that Jennifer Johnson, Permit Technician Lead, is leading the efforts as the Central Florida and North Florida Area Lead. Representatives from CFTOD leadership participated in the First Lap at CFTOD’s Maxwell Field on January 6, 2023. The First Lap kicks off the 2024 Relay For Life Season.

In an ongoing effort to support all of CFTOD’s employees’ health and well-being, and to help reduce the stress caused by cancer, in September 2023, the District implemented a new policy to provide all full-time employees if diagnosed with one of the 21 qualifying cancers listed in Florida Statute 112.1816: Employees can apply for Short-Term Disability (STD) insurance, and if approved, the District will top off their weekly STD indemnity payment (for any time off taken during treatment/recovery of the approved cancer diagnosis). After three months of STD, the employee may apply for Long-Term Disability (LTD) insurance, and if approved, the District will top off their monthly LTD indemnity payment (for any time off taken during treatment/recovery of the approved cancer diagnosis).

The Theme of this year’s Relay is Homecoming due to the event returning home to the District for the first time since 2019. Relay For Life of Lake Buena Vista will be held at Maxwell Field on April 27, 2024, from 2:00 – 10:00 pm.

