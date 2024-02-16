Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland Celebrate Chinese New Year With Special Cast Events

Disney has shared more information and a special look at unique Chinese New Year celebrations outside of the parks thanks to Disney VoluntEARS and a bit of backstage magic for cast members.

What’s Happening:

At Shanghai Disney Resort, frontline night shift cast members gathered for a warm meal together backstage in celebration of the Laba Festival. In fact, this is just the third year of the tradition at the resort and has become one the cast look forward to each year.

The Laba Festival celebrates the end of the year and is a prelude to Chinese New Year, typically about three weeks prior. Families come together to eat Eight Treasure Congee (Bā bǎo zhōu) made of eight ingredients — rice, millet, red dates, lotus seeds, nuts, dried fruits, and beans — as they wish for good health, luck and prosperity for the upcoming year.

Not only were the cast able to celebrate this special day together, it was also the perfect opportunity to thank those who work overnight for their hard work. Warm and sweet Laba porridge, delicious chicken rolls and special gifts were on the menu as an appreciation for all they do.

The fun didn’t stop there! More than 50 VoluntEARS from Shanghai Disney Resort continued to spread the festival spirit, packing and delivering more than 6,000 gift bags to local children’s hospitals and participating in Spring Festival traditions with those in elderly homes.

In Hong Kong, cast members took the celebration from the park right into the heart of the city, bringing the magic and characters to downtown.

As this is THEE celebration in Hong Kong to celebrate the new year, there were only 40 spots for cast members to join and landing one could be a sign of good luck.

This year’s float design, “Momentous Year of the Dragon Celebration,” takes inspiration from the park's stunning nighttime spectacular, “Momentous,” and the recently reimagined Castle of Magical Dreams. Not only is it a new year, the show also celebrates family and the precious moments we have with one another, making it a perfect way to celebrate the year ahead.

From initial design to completion, the float took about three months and even features a remastered, Chinese New Year version of the show’s song “Love the Memory.”

What They’re Saying:

Entertainment Show Director, RM: “We have integrated all the essential elements into the floats, symbolizing the spirit of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort