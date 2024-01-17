Chrissy Teigen and David Chang Chat with Celebrities in Trailer for Freeform’s “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out”

Freeform has shared a trailer for their upcoming non-scripted series Chrissy & Dave Dine Out ahead of its premiere next week.
- Chrissy & Dave Dine Out premieres Wednesday, January 24th at 10pm EST.
- This non-scripted series brings together Chrissy Teigen, chef David Chang and the Emmy Award nominated Joel Kim Booster together for culinary camaraderie.
- Each episode, the trio will head to a new restaurant and invite some of their famous friends along for a night of eating, drinking, and gabbing.
- Guests include:
- Jimmy Kimmel
- John Legend
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Regina Hall
- Simu Liu
- And more
- While Chrissy and Joel take on the conversation, David heads to the kitchen to get the behind-the-scenes on how these out-of-this-world edible delights are made.
- Check out the trailer for Chrissy & Dave Dine Out below:
- Chrissy & Dave Dine Out is executive produced by Alfred Street Industries’ Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Michael Rucker and San Heng; Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen; Majordomo Media’s David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher Chen; Huntley Productions’ Chrissy Teigen and Tracy Stevens; and 3 Arts’ Luke Dillon. The show is directed by Anna Chai.