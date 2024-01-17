Chrissy Teigen and David Chang Chat with Celebrities in Trailer for Freeform’s “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out”

Freeform has shared a trailer for their upcoming non-scripted series Chrissy & Dave Dine Out ahead of its premiere next week.

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out premieres Wednesday, January 24th at 10pm EST.

premieres Wednesday, January 24th at 10pm EST. This non-scripted series brings together Chrissy Teigen, chef David Chang and the Emmy Award nominated Joel Kim Booster together for culinary camaraderie.

Each episode, the trio will head to a new restaurant and invite some of their famous friends along for a night of eating, drinking, and gabbing.

Guests include: Jimmy Kimmel John Legend Kumail Nanjiani Regina Hall Simu Liu And more

While Chrissy and Joel take on the conversation, David heads to the kitchen to get the behind-the-scenes on how these out-of-this-world edible delights are made.

Check out the trailer for Chrissy & Dave Dine Out below: