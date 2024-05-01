Latin Flavors and Vibrant Entertainment Come to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for Cinco de Mayo Weekend

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is getting ready for a fiesta in celebration of Cinco de Mayo this weekend.

What’s Happening:

The park is proud to host a vibrant celebration of Latin culture, featuring live music, delicious cuisine, and exciting entertainment.

Throughout the weekend, guests can immerse themselves in traditional rhythms with special performances on the Coke Stage by MerengPower, enchanting piano melodies by Michael Alvarez at Springs Taproom, and captivating cello renditions by Rose Mallare at Eagle Canyon.

Guests can indulge in authentic flavors with Tequila Shrimp Tacos or Mojo Pulled Pork Tacos, paired perfectly with draft Modelo or Corona.

Plus, join the street fiesta on Saturday with Latin music and thrilling acrobatic performances, and on Sunday, catch a roaming Mariachi Band at the Coke Plaza.

Guests can also enjoy a selection of headlining acts performing at the Food & Wine Festival. All concerts are included with park admission and take place at the Festival Field stage, located past the food cabins on the Festival Pathway.

This Weekend's Lineup Features:

Boys Like Girls – Saturday, May 4th at 7:00 p.m. Pop-rock band known for their catchy and popular hits like "Two Is Better Than One" & "The Great Escape."

– Saturday, May 4th at 7:00 p.m. 38 Special – Sunday, May 5th at 6:00 p.m. Southern rock veterans with hits like "Hold on Loosely" & "Caught Up in You."

– Sunday, May 5th at 6:00 p.m.

For showtimes and to purchase reserved seating, VIP packages, and sampler lanyards, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com. For the full concert lineup with performance dates, click here.