City Works Eatery & Pour House Offering A Free Meal to “Leaplings”

City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs is looking out for Leap Day babies this coming February 29th.

What’s Happening:

City Works Eatery & Pour House, located in the West Side of Disney Springs, is offering a special promotion for those born on February 29th this year.

“Leaplings” who show their ID on February 29th to confirm their Leap Day birthday will receive a free entree to celebrate.

While they might not receive a proper calendar birthday every year, at least they can receive a delicious meal out of it!