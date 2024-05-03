State of California Honors Disneyland’s Club 33 Chef

The Disneyland Resort Ambassadors have shared that this AAPI Heritage Month, a special cast member was honored as a “Woman of the Year” by the state of California.

Gloria Tae is a Cast Member at the Disneyland Resort, where she serves as the Chef De Cuisine at Disneyland’s Club 33 and 21 Royal.

For her outstanding achievements as an exceptional leader at the Disneyland Resort, being named a “Woman of the Year” by the California State Assembly.

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, the Disneyland Ambassadors and Disneyland Cast Community have shared this honor that Tae has received on their social media accounts, with the caption: “This AAPI Heritage Month, join us in celebrating Gloria Tae — the chef de cuisine at Club 33 and 21 Royal! Gloria’s culinary craft creates happiness for guests every day at Disneyland Resort, so much so that she has been honored as a “woman of the year” by the California State Assembly for her outstanding achievements as an exceptional leader at the resort. Surrounded by her friends and family, State Assembly member Phillip Chen surprised Gloria with this prestigious honor, emphasizing the power of her creative vision in the kitchen. Congratulations, Gloria! Thank you for being the magic!”

Gloria is well known to Disneyland Resort foodies, having served in almost every fine-dining location since arriving in 2001 with the opening of Disney California Adventure

Gloria then moved on to Club 33, as well as oversee the exclusive private dining experience at the adjacent 21 Royal, as well as Club 33’s lounge, Le Salon Nouveau.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Gloria came to Southern California as an infant and grew up in La Crescenta. Her father died when she was young, and Gloria learned her way around the kitchen early, preparing Korean noodles and other dishes for her and her sister while their mother was at work. Gloria always enjoyed cooking, but never considered it as a career option until her second year of college, when she realized her original plan to become a doctor was not for her. She dropped out and took a job as a prep cook at a hamburger chain.

