Videos: Pixar Stories Take The Stage At Club Pixar During Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort

Pixar Fest has returned to the Disneyland Resort, and one of the new entertainment offerings this year can be found in the Hollywood Backlot of Disney California Adventure.

The new Club Pixar takes over the Hollywood Backlot at Disney California Adventure Park. Each evening during Pixar Fest, Club Pixar comes alive with an energetic DJ-led experience. Live performances, exciting games, photo opportunities, themed food, specially crafted beverages, and more take the celebration to infinity and beyond. During the day at the Hollywood Backlot, guests can pose for photos and maybe even spot Mr. Incredible and Mrs. Incredible (appearing in their original super suits for the first time).

On the Club Pixar stage a troupe of dancers will tell familiar Pixar stories in a fresh, new way – through dance! While elements from Inside Out, Up, and others are told throughout the evening, we were able to catch their retelling of WALL-E, as you can see in the video below.

Of course, that’s not the only fun that takes place on this stage, as not only does a DJ control the party with fun playlists from above, but there’s a host that jumpstarts the fun amongst the crowd, sometimes with fun dances that everyone participates in that you can see below.

Pixar Fest, the celebration of friendship and beyond, has returned to the Disneyland Resort in a whole new way from April 26th through Aug. 4, 2024. Pixar Fest presents some of the most beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios through new offerings across the resort, for a limited time. Guests of all ages will discover favorite characters and special moments from Pixar classics such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles and Cars alongside exciting stories from newer films such as Coco, Turning Red, Soul and the upcoming Inside Out 2.

If you want to check out the fun of Pixar Fest for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.