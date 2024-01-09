Photos: EPCOT CommuniCore Hall Construction Update

CommuniCore Hall & CommuniCore Plaza continues progress towards its opening this year. The new space in EPCOT’s World Celebration will become a hub for all of EPCOT’s festivals.
The new space will be malleable, meaning the indoor hall can change depending on the needs for the event/festival.
We can’t wait to see this new space open for EPCOT’s amazing festival schedule and for fun activities, like outdoor concerts.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com