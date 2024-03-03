Photos: Disney’s Contemporary Resort Easter Egg Display

Disney’s Contemporary Resort has unveiled their collection of decorated Easter eggs by cast members throughout the resort.

While there is a large display of the eggs in a central, lobby-based location, other eggs make appearance in the shops within the main concourse.

As usual, there becomes a creative array of Disney and holiday-themed displays. Everything from adorable Easter bunnies to Vanellope von Schweetz in her racing car.

I’m always a big fan of cast members receiving credit for their work, and this year, the names of those who worked on the display adorn their own edible egg.

These are now on display at Disney’s Contemporary Resort throughout the month of March.