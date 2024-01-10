Crispy Savanna Roll Recipe From Jiko – The Cooking Place

Jiko – The Cooking Place, can be found at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, where South African cuisine is presented in a dramatic setting. If you're wanting to make a delicious appetizer for your next get-together, these Crispy Savanna Rolls are perfect for any occasion.

Recipe: (Serves eight)

Ingredients:

Spring Rolls:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1⁄4 cup diced yellow onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 cups fresh corn

2 cups firmly packed mixed baby lettuce

1⁄2 teaspoon coarse salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄2 cup soft goat cheese

4 (8-inch-square) frozen spring roll pastry wrappers

made with wheat flour, thawed

1 egg yolk, lightly beaten

Vegetable oil, for frying

Curry Vinaigrette

1⁄2 cup safflower oil

1⁄4 cup rice vinegar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons sambal olek (Asian chili paste)

2 teaspoons honey

1 clove garlic, minced

1⁄4 teaspoon curry powder

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh dill

Preparation:

Spring Rolls:

Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add onions.

Cook for 3 minutes, until softened, then add garlic; sauté 2 to 3 minutes.

Add corn and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes, until corn is tender.

Add lettuce and cook for 3 minutes, until wilted. Add salt and pepper. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

Add goat cheese and stir until well combined.

Cut wrappers in half diagonally, forming two triangles. With the long side of one triangle nearest you, put 2 tablespoons filling along middle of long edge of triangle and shape filling into a thin log. Fold left and right corners of wrapper over filling, overlapping slightly. Dab top corner with egg yolk, then roll up wrapper away from you into a long thin roll, making sure ends and filling stay tucked inside. Place on a tray, seam side down. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling, keeping tray of rolls loosely covered until ready to fry.

Heat 11⁄2 inches of oil in a heavy-bottom stockpot over medium-high heat until it reaches 365 degrees. Working in batches, fry rolls for 4 to 5 minutes, until golden brown and crisp.

Curry Vinaigrette:

Place oil, vinegar, lemon juice, sambal olek, honey, garlic and curry powder in a blender. Process until smooth.

Add dill, and stir to combine.

Serve vinaigrette with Crispy Savanna Rolls.