Crispy Savanna Roll Recipe From Jiko – The Cooking Place

Jiko – The Cooking Place, can be found at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, where South African cuisine is presented in a dramatic setting. If you're wanting to make a delicious appetizer for your next get-together, these Crispy Savanna Rolls are perfect for any occasion.
Recipe: (Serves eight)
Ingredients:
Spring Rolls:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1⁄4 cup diced yellow onion
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 cups fresh corn
- 2 cups firmly packed mixed baby lettuce
- 1⁄2 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄2 cup soft goat cheese
- 4 (8-inch-square) frozen spring roll pastry wrappers
- made with wheat flour, thawed
- 1 egg yolk, lightly beaten
- Vegetable oil, for frying
Curry Vinaigrette
- 1⁄2 cup safflower oil
- 1⁄4 cup rice vinegar
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons sambal olek (Asian chili paste)
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1⁄4 teaspoon curry powder
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh dill
Preparation:
Spring Rolls:
- Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add onions.
- Cook for 3 minutes, until softened, then add garlic; sauté 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add corn and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes, until corn is tender.
- Add lettuce and cook for 3 minutes, until wilted. Add salt and pepper. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.
- Add goat cheese and stir until well combined.
- Cut wrappers in half diagonally, forming two triangles. With the long side of one triangle nearest you, put 2 tablespoons filling along middle of long edge of triangle and shape filling into a thin log. Fold left and right corners of wrapper over filling, overlapping slightly. Dab top corner with egg yolk, then roll up wrapper away from you into a long thin roll, making sure ends and filling stay tucked inside. Place on a tray, seam side down. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling, keeping tray of rolls loosely covered until ready to fry.
- Heat 11⁄2 inches of oil in a heavy-bottom stockpot over medium-high heat until it reaches 365 degrees. Working in batches, fry rolls for 4 to 5 minutes, until golden brown and crisp.
Curry Vinaigrette:
- Place oil, vinegar, lemon juice, sambal olek, honey, garlic and curry powder in a blender. Process until smooth.
- Add dill, and stir to combine.
- Serve vinaigrette with Crispy Savanna Rolls.
