Crispy Savanna Roll Recipe From Jiko – The Cooking Place

Jiko – The Cooking Place, can be found at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, where South African cuisine is presented in a dramatic setting. If you're wanting to make a delicious appetizer for your next get-together, these Crispy Savanna Rolls are perfect for any occasion.

Recipe: (Serves eight)

Ingredients:

Spring Rolls:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1⁄4 cup diced yellow onion
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 cups fresh corn
  • 2 cups firmly packed mixed baby lettuce
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1⁄2 cup soft goat cheese
  • 4 (8-inch-square) frozen spring roll pastry wrappers
  • made with wheat flour, thawed
  • 1 egg yolk, lightly beaten
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

Curry Vinaigrette

  • 1⁄2 cup safflower oil
  • 1⁄4 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons sambal olek (Asian chili paste)
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon curry powder
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh dill

Preparation:

Spring Rolls:

  • Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add onions.
  • Cook for 3 minutes, until softened, then add garlic; sauté 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Add corn and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes, until corn is tender.
  • Add lettuce and cook for 3 minutes, until wilted. Add salt and pepper. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.
  • Add goat cheese and stir until well combined.
  • Cut wrappers in half diagonally, forming two triangles. With the long side of one triangle nearest you, put 2 tablespoons filling along middle of long edge of triangle and shape filling into a thin log. Fold left and right corners of wrapper over filling, overlapping slightly. Dab top corner with egg yolk, then roll up wrapper away from you into a long thin roll, making sure ends and filling stay tucked inside. Place on a tray, seam side down. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling, keeping tray of rolls loosely covered until ready to fry.
  • Heat 11⁄2 inches of oil in a heavy-bottom stockpot over medium-high heat until it reaches 365 degrees. Working in batches, fry rolls for 4 to 5 minutes, until golden brown and crisp.

Curry Vinaigrette:

  • Place oil, vinegar, lemon juice, sambal olek, honey, garlic and curry powder in a blender. Process until smooth.
  • Add dill, and stir to combine.
  • Serve vinaigrette with Crispy Savanna Rolls.

