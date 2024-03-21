Photos: Taking A Look At Disneyland’s Critter Country Before It Closes In May

Earlier this week, Disneyland announced that one of their themed lands at the park, Critter Country, would be closing to allow for more expansive work to be done on the area to get ready for the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is taking over the site of the former Splash Mountain. With the news, we decided it would be fun to take a look at many of the Critter Country locations as they exist today, before the land closes on May 1st.

Two shops in Critter Country are being reworked to install a theme tying in with the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the 2009 Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Princess and the Frog, on which the attraction is based. Deep in the back of Critter Country, the left hand side of Pooh’s Corner is set to be transformed into Louis’ Critter Club, which will become the go-to place for apparel, accessories, home decor, and more featuring favorite critters and more The Princess and the Frog themed items. Winnie The Pooh fans take note, the other side of the store will remain intact as a destination for Winnie The Pooh and Hundred Acre Wood themed selections.

Currently referred to as The Briar Patch, the second Critter Country location will transform into Ray’s Berets, named for the firefly in the film. This will be the best place for guests to shop for headwear, apparel, accessories, and toys in Critter Country.

Aside from the transformation of the two retail locations, the rest of Critter Country will also receive enhancements as the park does extensive work on the pathways and surrounding areas to help provide a better guest experience when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens. This also means the temporary closure of The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh attraction, the aforementioned retail locations, and the Hungry Bear Restaurant. Note, the Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes will remain open during the closure.

Critter Country is set to close on May 1st, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Critter Country are set to open in late 2024 at Disneyland Park.