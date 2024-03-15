New Service Animal Relief Area Appears In Disneyland’s Critter Country

No, you’re not looking at pictures of the remodeled Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland that debuted last year, but rather a new change that is surely welcome for our favorite pups in nearby Critter Country at the park.

What’s Happening:

A new service animal relief area has been spotted on the outskirts of Critter Country in Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort

The new grassy area is a pleasant grassy spot underneath a bridge for the Disneyland Railroad Star Wars

The pathway connects the two lands along the shores of the Rivers of America and guests can find the new service animal relief area between the Hungry Bear Restaurant and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

As a reminder of Disneyland’s official policy, Service animals are welcome to use any open outdoor area for relief as long as the owner picks up after the animal and leaves the area clean. Designated areas, like the one mentioned above, are also offered in the parks.

Other areas inside the parks include: Disneyland Park: Fantasyland – Planter across from " it's a small world Main Street, U.S.A. – Planter in front of First Aid near Plaza Inn Mickey's Toontown – Planter between Toontown Post Office and Fire Station Disney California Adventure Grizzly Peak: Grizzly River Run Grizzly Peak Airfield: planter to right of area restrooms Paradise Gardens Park: access gate between Seaside Souvenirs and The Little Mermaid Cars Land: across from Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters on path to Avengers Campus Outside of the Theme Parks, relief locations can be found at: Esplanade: planter near east security check Downtown Disney Pixar Pals Parking Structure: planter to left of security bag check

For service animal relief areas at the hotels of the Disneyland Resort, be sure to check with a cast member at those locations.