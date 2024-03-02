D23 Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Special Video Thanking Fans

Happy 15th anniversary, D23 Members! The official Disney fan club is celebrating 15 years and thanking its members with a special video.
- D23, the official Disney fan club, was created in 2009 and will be celebrating its 15th anniversary on March 10.
- D23 shared a new video thanking Disney fans for their support and sharing the following message:
- “Because of you all, we have had 15 incredible years of magic, memories, and creating an extraordinary community. Your passion is what makes the magic of Disney possible!”
- Watch the new video below: