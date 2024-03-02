D23 Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Special Video Thanking Fans

Happy 15th anniversary, D23 Members! The official Disney fan club is celebrating 15 years and thanking its members with a special video.

D23, the official Disney fan club, was created in 2009 and will be celebrating its 15th anniversary on March 10.

D23 shared a new video thanking Disney fans for their support and sharing the following message: “Because of you all, we have had 15 incredible years of magic, memories, and creating an extraordinary community. Your passion is what makes the magic of Disney possible!”

Watch the new video below: