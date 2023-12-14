“D23 Inside Disney” Gives Behind The Scenes Look at Disneyland Resort During The Holidays In Latest Video Episode

The latest episode of D23 Inside Disney is a special video episode, and takes D23 Members and Disney Fans behind the scenes for a closer look at the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

The latest video episode of D23 Inside Disney takes the members of the Ultimate Disney Fan Club (and viewers in general) behind the scenes of the holiday magic to be found at the Disneyland Resort.

takes the members of the Ultimate Disney Fan Club (and viewers in general) behind the scenes of the holiday magic to be found at the Disneyland Resort. In the video, we see everything from the Main Street USA Christmas Tree all the way to the Gingerbread House at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

There is also a special focus on the entertainment offerings throughout the Disneyland Resort and a look at the creation of special holiday content by usual Disneyland staples, like the Disneyland Band

Additionally, you can’t talk about holidays at the Disneyland Resort without looking closer at the special treats and festive eats that can be found throughout the parks and hotels this special time of year.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort began on Nov. 10, 2023, and is currently taking place now through Jan. 7, 2024, with an invitation for families to create and relive treasured traditions, from sharing a meal with loved ones, delighting in festive entertainment, marveling at seasonal décor and more.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort offers distinctly Disney experiences guests of all ages can enjoy, such as Disney Festival of Holidays, the “Believe…In Holiday Magic” and World of Color Downtown Disney

Some favorite Disney characters celebrate the holidays this year with festive new outfits at Disneyland Park and Disney ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure